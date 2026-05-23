10 Forgotten '90s Movies Deserve a Second Look

This list of forgotten '90s movies mixes independent cinema with mainstream works. Some got terrific reviews back in the day, while others were lambasted by critics and were generally misunderstood. Regardless, all the films faded from the public eye far too quickly, and deserve to be recognized all these years later.

Though these 10 movies from the 1990s have been forgotten, they deserve to be revered as classics. The 1990s was an explosive time for cinema, and noteworthy films were released every week during the decade.

Unlike previous eras, where mainstream movies had a stranglehold on the business, independent cinema entered the conversation and made a mark. The popularity of rentals meant that a movie didn't need to be a box office hit to be a financial success. This also meant that more movies were released than ever before, and viewers were never short on cheap and plentiful entertainment





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