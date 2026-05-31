10 Essential Episodes of Star Trek: The Next Generation

Star Trek: The Next Generation is a science fiction television series that has become a classic in its own right. The show has a total of 10 essential episodes that are required viewing for every TV fan. These episodes showcase the best of the series and are a must-watch for anyone who loves science fiction. From the moral quandary of 'Measure of a Man' to the time travel adventure of 'Yesterday's Enterprise', these episodes are a testament to the show's ability to tackle complex themes and ideas. They are a must-watch for anyone who loves science fiction and is looking for a compelling and thought-provoking viewing experience.

Star Trek: The Next Generation is the pinnacle of excellence in science fiction television, and these 10 episodes are required viewing for every TV fan.

Debuting more than 20 years after Star Trek: The Original Series hit the airwaves in the '60s, TNG had big shoes to fill. Though the series got off to a rocky start in its first few seasons, it blossomed into an all-time classic. Running for nearly 200 episodes between 1987 and 1994, The Next Generation was a TV institution for years, and helped usher in a new era for the Star Trek franchise.

Without TNG's success, the 1990s wouldn't have been dominated by Gene Roddenberry's utopian sci-fi vision. Though the show is amazing when taken as a whole, not every episode is required viewing. The best episodes of Star Trek: The Next Generation aren't always the most essential, though there is a considerable amount of overlap. The must-see installments are simultaneously enjoyable science fiction stories, and brilliant morality plays that examine the fundamental philosophy of the franchise.

Across 179 episodes, only a handful truly stand out as indispensable classics. This list doesn't rank the episodes in terms of quality, but instead displays them in broadcast order. What's amazing is that nearly every season is represented, including episodes released during some of the series' lowest points.

By watching these 10 Star Trek: The Next Generation episodes, a casual viewer can come to understand exactly what makes the beloved science fiction show so monumental. 10 'Measure Of A Man' - Season 2 Episode 9 After a pretty abysmal debut outing, season 2 showed a glimmer of hope with its ninth episode, 'Measure of a Man'. In the story, Data is ordered to turn himself over to a scientist for potentially life-threatening study, and Captain Picard argues for his humanity.

In order to best examine the moral quandary, Picard and Riker are tasked with defending opposite sides of the debate. Essentially a courtroom drama, 'Measure of a Man' is one of the best-written episodes in all of Star Trek. If offers a rich look at the characters, and continues Data's gripping character arc.

Without a single action sequence, the season 2 episode manages to keep viewers on the edge of their seats. 9 'Yesterday's Enterprise' - Season 3 Episode 15 'Yesterday's Enterprise' is a must-watch episode of Star Trek: The Next Generation because it showcases all of what makes the show so good. The Enterprise C is sent into the future, and Captain Picard must grapple with sending his predecessor back to her certain death in order to preserve the timeline.

Time travel is often pretty wonky in Star Trek, but season 3, episode 15, handles it deftly. The episode is a showcase for the fundamental challenges of exploring deep space, and the impossible choices Captain Picard must make on a weekly basis.

'Yesterday's Enterprise' is also a well-made piece of TV science fiction, throwing in some action to spice things up. Arguably, the mid-season gem is one of the most well-rounded installments in the entire series. 8 'The Best Of Both Worlds' Parts 1 & 2 - Season 3 Episode 26 & Season 4 Episode 1 Though it is a two-part episode of Star Trek: TNG, 'The Best of Both Worlds' is being counted as one story for the purposes of this list.

Captain Picard is assimilated by the Borg, and the collective uses his knowledge to attack the Federation. The story spans the gap between seasons 3 and 4, and is downright cinematic when taken as a whole. Besides the exciting action and gut-wrenching cliffhanger, 'The Best of Both Worlds' also introduces a brilliant one-off character and is a major turning point for the entire series.

Picard's trauma (and the fallout of the Borg attack) are pivotal for the ongoing franchise, and it is fundamental for understanding the emotional depth of later episodes in the series. 7 'The Wounded' - Season 4 Episode 12 Season 4, episode 12, 'The Wounded', isn't usually an episode that is mentioned as one of TNG's all-time greats, but it is nevertheless a must-watch adventure. The Enterprise is dispatched to ascertain why a Starfleet captain has gone rogue and begun attacking Cardassian ships.

The episode hinges on a stellar guest performance by Bob Gunton as Captain Maxwell.

'The Wounded' introduces the Cardassians as a new reoccurring enemy for the franchise, and sets the stage for Star Trek: Deep Space Nine a few years later. On top of its historical significance, it peels back the curtain on the utopian sci-fi show, revealing the all-too-human parts underneath.

It frankly discusses the horrors of war, and how fundamental issues of violent conflict still exist in the 24th century. 6 'Darmok' - Season 5 Episode 2 Even dozens of episodes into the series, the writers still cooked up clever one-off adventures for the crew, including season 5's 'Darmok'. Captain Picard is trapped on a dangerous planet where he must learn to communicate with an alien ally who only speaks in cryptic metaphors





screenrant / 🏆 7. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Star Trek: The Next Generation Science Fiction Television Essential Episodes TV Fan

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Paramount+ used AI to make the ugliest Star Trek thumbnail everWe've never seen Captain Kirk wearing an outfit quite like this one.

Read more »

Ranking the Most Powerful Star Trek VesselsA look at the most powerful vessels in the Star Trek universe, including the Borg cube, USS Vengeance, Voth city ship, and Scimitar.

Read more »

Star Trek's 'Patterns of Force' Banned in Germany for Three DecadesThe episode 'Patterns of Force' from Star Trek's second season was banned in Germany for three decades due to its use of Nazi imagery and iconography. The episode, which originally aired in 1968, was not shown on TV in Germany until 1996, when the government reduced restrictions on artistic expression.

Read more »

Star Trek: Lower Decks' Best Couple Takes an Official Turn in 'Girlfriends' for CelebrationsThe upcoming celebration event features a story written by Ashley Cooper and drawn by Jack Lawrence, which sees Beckett Mariner and Jennifer Sh'reyan, two unlikely characters on the ship Cerritos, becoming official girlfriends after a string of on-off relationships and misunderstandings between them.

Read more »