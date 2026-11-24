Puffers, overshirts, and yes, trenches from the iconic English brand.

We’ve taken a closer look at those icons, from the legendary Kensington Trench Coat to the reversible Brighton overshirt . While they may vary based on materials, design, and cut, each shares Burberry’s dedication to producing outerwear that is both fashionable and functional.

That, and the House Check that’s become an icon onto itself. Read on to discover pieces from the collection below. The Camden car coat calls back to the earliest styles Burberry produced before the introduction of the trench coat, and maintains a starker, stripped-down silhouette with a concealed button placket and a pair of button-through side pockets. Made from the brand’s own water-resistant cotton gabardine, it’s a reliable and more minimalist way to brave rainy conditions.

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There are two ways to wear Burberry’s Brighton overshirt. On one of its sides is a lightweight quilted nylon in solid green, while its reverse is the House Check made of cotton twill. Both sides feature a single, large chest pocket and logo-embossed press-studs. Burberry’s mid-length Cashmere Hastings trench is cut with a shorter silhouette for greater ease of movement and features a luxurious cashmere fabric with a lightly brushed finish.

The House Check appears at its undercollar in wool-cotton. With its padded shoulders, half-canvassed construction and double-breasted stance, the Danbury coat owes a debt to fine tailoring. Its Prince of Wales check fabric is made from wool-linen blend for extra breathability, and a jacquard-woven fabric with the house’s signature knight motif adds extra interest to the interior. The iconic Kensington trench is cropped in this modern update to the classic silhouette.

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The shorter style is made from the same water-resistant gabardine and includes all the bells-and-whistles like epaulettes and leather-wrapped buckles. Cut to a practical mid-length, the Meadowbank car coat is immediately distinguished by its detachable and oversized leather collar. It is made from the lightest of Burberry’s water-resistant gabardine fabrics for comfortable wear in warmer climes. The Long Kensington trench is Burberry heritage at its very finest.

Made in England from water-resistant cotton gabardine woven at Burberry’s very own fabric mill, it is lined with its iconic House Check and finished with traditional details including a throat latch, epaulettes, and a gun flap at its shoulder. A structured shoulder complements its classic proportions, while a tailored fit with just enough ease makes layering below it a cinch.

Taking its cue from the original Burberry trenches, the Waterloo coat is cut to a more generous, classic fit with soft, rounded shoulders. The slightly relaxed silhouette makes it an ideal choice for wear over a tailored jacket, or for simply giving a look more drape. This softer taker on the Kensington swaps out the traditional cotton gabardine for a luxurious and lightweight Italian-milled cashmere. A lightly brushed finish adds extra texture and a pillowy hand feel.

This iteration of the Kensington is made from rich leather with a subtle, natural sheen and is cut to a shorter length for greater ease of movement. Pop its collar to reveal the House Check embroidered directly on the leather.