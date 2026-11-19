One person was hospitalized with breathing difficulties and about 10 dogs were rescued after a two-alarm house fire in Paterson on Thursday afternoon.

Ten dogs were rescued from a burning home in Paterson, New Jersey, and one person was hospitalized with difficulty breathing after a two-alarm fire Thursday afternoon.

The fire broke out at 451 E. 24th St. and escalated to a second alarm shortly before 3:20 p.m. Officials reported heavy fire on all floors of a two-story, wood-frame building, with exposure concerns to nearby structures. Firefighters initially made an interior attack before conditions worsened. Crews were later withdrawn from the building and shifted to exterior operations as flames consumed the top two floors and firefighters set up master streams.

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By about 3:17 p.m., officials reported conditions remained unchanged and the fire was still considered a defensive operation. Video of the flames was recorded and was being ingested for news coverage, while a news helicopter flew over the scene. By late afternoon, officials reported that all visible fire had been knocked down and the blaze was under control. Approximately 10 dogs were removed from the home, and one victim was transported to St. Joseph's University Medical Center with difficulty breathing.

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