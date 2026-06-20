10 Corso Como Collaborates With CIFF for Nordic Creativity Showcase

CIFF Nordic Signatures debuts at 10 Corso Como, showcasing Scandinavian fashion, beauty, and lifestyle during Milan Men’s Fashion Week.

Titled “CIFF Nordic Signatures,” the project will be on display until Sunday during Milan Men’s Fashion Week, which runs until Wednesday. It builds on the concept first introduced in Copenhagen, when the Milanese retailer partnered with CIFF duringearlier this year, aiming to continue the dialogue between two cities that play key roles in the international creative landscape.

, it felt natural to continue the conversation in Milan,” said CIFF director Sofie Dolva.

“Nordic creativity has long had a strong international influence, and through CIFF Nordic Signatures we want to create a platform that highlights not only exceptional products, but also the inspiration, values, and visionary people behind them. ”staged in the Project Room presents a curated selection of Nordic brands aligned with the curatorial vision of 10 Corso Como.

Participating brands included underwear label CDLP; jewelry brand Monies; beauty and skin care labels Obayaty and Lernberger Stafsing, and fragrance house Skandinavisk, among others. Categories span fashion, jewelry, beauty, fragrance, design and lifestyle. Through dedicated presentations, masterclasses and meetings with the label’s founders, the brands will showcase the craftsmanship and cultural influences behind their work.

“We are delighted to bring a selection of Scandinavian design to 10 Corso Como and, through this collaboration with CIFF, to support and showcase brands distinguished by a strong commitment to research, creativity and innovation, while increasing their visibility in the Milan market,” added 10 Corso Como president Tiziana Fausti. “This initiative strengthens the dialogue between Milan and Copenhagen, with a particular focus on the evolving beauty landscape.

”dedicated to the Scandinavian jewelry brand, showcasing its archival pieces and special commissions created to mark several brands’ anniversaries. 10 Corso Como and CIFF hosted a preview dinner on Thursday to celebrate the opening of the exhibition. WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2026 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.





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