10 Classic Rock Songs That Fit TV Shows Better Than Original Themes

Discover why classic rock anthems like Triumph and AC/DC would serve shows like The Good Fight and Prison Break better than their actual theme music selections.

The alignment of a television series theme song with its narrative core often defines a show's cultural identity. Iconic examples include The Rembrandts' hit "I'll Be There For You" for Friends and Nerf Herder's track for Buffy the Vampire Slayer, which perfectly blended modern rock with gothic horror elements. While franchises like CSI utilized works by The Who and Tour of Duty featured the Rolling Stones' "Paint It, Black," many potential pairings between classic rock and television remain unrealized.

Triumph and The Good Fight Synergy

The legal drama The Good Fight, which aired from 2017 to 2022, follows protagonist Diane Lockhart, portrayed by Christine Baranski, and her goddaughter Maia, played by Rose Leslie. These characters are forced out of their prestigious law firm following a financial scandal that ruins their reputation and drains their savings. Starting over, they join a firm specializing in police brutality cases and tackle contemporary issues such as the MeToo movement and online harassment. The 1981 Triumph anthem "Fight the Good Fight" reflects the series' focus on resilience and persistence, making it a thematically superior choice to the existing soundtrack.

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AC/DC and Prison Break Alignment

The concept behind Prison Break centers on an inmate's attempt to escape incarceration. AC/DC's 1976 track "Jailbreak" similarly chronicles a man's effort to break free from prison walls. Although Prison Break star Dominic Purcell plays Lincoln Burrows, who is on death row for a crime he did not commit, the thematic parallel remains strong. While the show eventually shifts toward government conspiracy plots, the initial premise mirrors the rebellious spirit of Bon Scott's anthem, making the omission of the track surprising given the narrative focus.

Baywatch Reboot Music Strategy

Baywatch relied on "I'm Always Here" by Jimi Jamison for its opening theme, which fits the vigilant lifeguard premise. However, the ending theme "Current of Love" by David Hasselhoff lacks impact. A proposed reboot strategy suggests retaining Jamison's track while replacing the ending with David Lee Roth's 1984 cover of "California Girls." This change would acknowledge the show's appeal to viewers watching California girls in red bikinis run along Malibu Beach, aligning the auditory experience with the visual spectacle more effectively than the original choice.

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I Love Lucy Romantic Dynamics

I Love Lucy remains a cornerstone of network television history, centering on Lucille Ball's Lucy Ricardo and her husband Ricky, played by Desi Arnaz. Lucy's ambitious attempts to join show business frequently result in chaotic failures that frustrate Ricky, who remains devoted despite the turmoil. The 1988 Fine Young Cannibals hit "She Drives Me Crazy" captures this dynamic perfectly. It describes a partner who is simultaneously annoying and irresistible, mirroring the sitcom's enduring exploration of marital love and comedic friction.

Game of Thrones Metal Anthem Fit

The fantasy epic Game of Thrones features a complex narrative of political intrigue and warfare. The 2006 DragonForce anthem "Through the Fire and the Flames" offers a high-energy speed metal alternative that could enhance the show's intense moments. While the existing soundtrack is highly regarded, this power metal track provides a different visceral experience that matches the series' dramatic stakes and epic scale, offering a fresh auditory perspective for the renowned drama.