10 Classic Anime Series Perfect for Binging Today

Despite the popularity of modern anime, many classic series from before the 2000s remain perfect for binge-watching. This list highlights ten classic anime series based on entertainment value, digestible story, action, memorable moments, pacing, fan opinion, critical acclaim, and overall quality. Classics are defined as any anime released in the 2000s or earlier, including titles like Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, Ashita no Joe, Monster, Cowboy Bebop, and Legend of the Galactic Heroes.

The modern age has made consuming content easier than ever, and with hundreds of episodes at the click of a button, binging anime is commonplace.

Some shows like One Piece need to be binged, with that even taking over a year. However, other modern anime such as Jujutsu Kaisen make for a perfect binge session with a focus on entertainment value, digestible story, and thrilling action. Modern anime may be up most fans' alleys, but there are so many classic series that new fans don't want that are also perfect to binge.

That is why this list will highlight ten classic anime series that are still perfect to binge today based on entertainment value, digestible story, action, memorable moments, pacing, fan opinion, critical acclaim, and overall quality. This list will classify a classic anime as anything that came out in the 2000s or before. 10 'Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood' It may be weird for many anime fans to consider Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood a classic, but it did come out in the 2000s, meaning it is eligible for this list.

When brothers Ed and Al lose parts or all of their bodies in a taboo experiment, they set out on an adventure to find the philosopher's stone. However, after learning of a government conspiracy, they must stop this threat before it engulfs the entire world. As the newest anime on this list, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood has aged better than most and might appeal to more modern fans because of its fluid animation and shōnen story.

Still, this series has everything an anime fan could want, from action to a compelling narrative, comedy, worldbuilding, drama, mystery, romance, well-written characters, and memorable moments. Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood is arguably the best anime of all time, and therefore is a perfect binge. 9 'Ashita no Joe' This list defines classics in a broad range, with most of the entries coming from the 1980s to 2000s, but there is no debate when it comes to Ashita no Joe; that anime is a definitive classic.

Joe is a street punk, and when a former boxer sees potential in him, they start their boxing journey after Joe serves his prison sentence. However, this journey won't be as easy as expected. Compared to other shows, Ashita no Joe's animation hasn't held up, but it pioneered many animation techniques, such as postcard memories. This iconic series is a masterclass of character development that reinvented the sports genre, creating a tragic yet captivating drama.

Ashita no Joe is a longer anime, but that just means there is more to get attached to. 8 'Monster' Naoki Urasawa is a prolific manga author with some of the most influential works, and his magnum opus is Monster. Tenma is a surgeon who chooses to save the life of a child instead of the mayor.

However, when said kid grows up to be a serial killer, Tenma must take matters into his own hands. But will Tenma be able to kill Johan after learning of his dark past? With 74 episodes, Monster has more than enough episodes for fans to fall in love with, especially because it is a slow-burning thriller that becomes a full-on inferno of intrigue and mystery.

With some of the greatest plot twists and shocking moments, Monster is an absolute anime masterpiece. This 2000s anime has aged wonderfully, delivering non-stop thrills and side adventures that build a magnificent series. 7 'Cowboy Bebop' The 1990s are home to some of the most memorable anime series ever, and Cowboy Bebop is arguably the most popular and iconic.

Spike Spiegel and his crew are bounty hunters who travel around the galaxy, cleaning up the scum of space for a price. However, when Spike's dark past resurfaces, he must tackle it head-on or risk losing his friends. From the critically acclaimed director Shinichiro Watanabe, Cowboy Bebop is a distinct mix of sci-fi, noir, jazz, and classic action drama. This blend created one of the most unique anime series out there, but also contains a philosophical weight.

Each character has their time to shine, and the episodic structure makes every episode a distinct masterpiece that makes binging Cowboy Bebop that much easier. 6 'Legend of the Galactic Heroes' The 1980s were the peak of the sci-fi genre in anime, with the greatest of them being Legend of the Galactic Heroes. After the deaths of two prominent leaders, a new generation is taking command, and their first order is to end the century-long ceasefire.

With two rookies leading opposing militaries, a battle of ideals and philosophies threatens to consume the galaxy. This duel of two giants may have a daunting episode count, but fans will speed through it after they get started. Legend of the Galactic Heroes abandons many anime tropes, creating a high-stakes story where even the most important characters don't have plot armor.

From genius tactical maneuvers to jaw-dropping plot twists to magnificent political realism, Legend of the Galactic Heroes has that one-more-episode effect that will have fans done with the story faster than expected. COLLIDER. Collider · Quiz Collider Exclusive · Action Hero Quiz Which Action Hero Would Be Your Perfect Partner? Rambo · James Bond · Indiana Jones · John McClane · Ethan Hunt Five legends.

Five completely different ways of getting out alive — with style, with muscle, with charm, with luck, or with a plan so intricate it probably shouldn't work. Ten questions will reveal which action hero was built to have your back. 🎖️Rambo 🍸James Bond 🏺Indiana Jones 🔧John McClane 🎭Ethan Hunt FIND YOUR PARTNER → QUESTION 1 / 10THE MISSION 01 You're dropped into a dangerous situation with no warning. What do you need most from a partner?

The first few seconds tell you everything about who belongs beside you. ASomeone who already has three contingency plans running and is calmly working through all of them. BSomeone who reads the terrain instinctively and knows exactly how to use it against the enemy. CSomeone who keeps their nerve and their sense of humour when everything is falling apart.

DSomeone who knows the history of wherever we are and what we're walking into. ESomeone with the right contact, the right cover identity, and the right exit already arranged.

NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 2 / 10TRAVEL STYLE 02 You have to get somewhere dangerous, fast. How do you travel? How you get there is half the mission. AOn foot through terrain no one else would attempt — I move where vehicles can't follow.

BOn a motorcycle, a cargo plane, or anything else that gets me there before I think too hard about it. CIn something that belongs to someone else — borrowed, stolen, or improvised under fire. DFirst class, with a cover identity and a gadget that does something I won't explain until it's needed. EBy whatever means are available — I've driven, flown, and once arrived by camel.

The destination matters, not the method. NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 3 / 10UNDER FIRE 03 You're pinned down and outnumbered. What does your ideal partner do? This is when you find out what someone is really made of.

ADisappears into the environment, flanks them silently, and ends it before I've reloaded. BCracks a one-liner, grabs a fire extinguisher or a chair, and improvises something that somehow works. CProduces a gadget specifically designed for this exact scenario and uses it with infuriating precision. DPulls out a whip, a pistol, and an archaeological insight that somehow gets us out alive.

ENeutralises the threat with maximum efficiency and minimum words — they were already three moves ahead. NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 4 / 10DOWNTIME 04 The mission is paused. You have one evening to decompress. What does your partner suggest?

Who someone is when the pressure drops is who they actually are. AA bar with terrible lighting, cold beer, and absolutely no questions about feelings. BThe finest restaurant in the city, a bottle of something expensive, and a conversation that is equal parts brilliant and exhausting. CA local dig site, a museum after hours, or a long story about why that particular artefact matters to human civilisation.

DPizza. Bad TV. Falling asleep halfway through a movie neither of you were watching anyway. EA debrief that turns into three hours of contingency planning that somehow becomes the most fun you've had all week.

NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 5 / 10COMMUNICATION 05 How do you prefer your partner to communicate mid-mission? Good communication is the difference between partners and a liability. APrecise and minimal — tell me what I need to know and nothing else. Every word has a cost.

BDeadpan and dry — keeping it light keeps me sharp, even when everything is on fire. CEnthusiastic and slightly chaotic — but always with useful information buried somewhere in the noise. DCalm and controlled through an earpiece, with a plan that covers every variable I haven't thought of yet. EBarely at all — silence is a language and they speak it fluently.

NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 6 / 10THE VILLAIN 06 Your enemy is powerful, well-resourced, and has the upper hand. How should your partner approach them? The approach to the enemy defines the partnership. AInfiltrate their inner circle, learn everything, and dismantle them from inside out before they know we're there.

BStudy the historical pattern — every villain of this type has a weakness written somewhere in the past. CGet them talking. The more they monologue, the more time I have to figure out how to beat them. DGo through them.

Directly. With as much force as the terrain allows. EFind the one thing they haven't accounted for — there's always one thing — and make sure we're holding it.

NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 7 / 10LOYALTY 07 Things go badly wrong and you're captured. What do you trust your partner to do? Who someone is when you need them most is the only thing that matters. ACome in alone, quietly, and get me out before anyone knows they were there.

BHave already been working on the extraction since the moment I disappeared — the plan is already running. CCome in loud, come in fast, and worry about the collateral damage later — I'd do the same for them. DUse every resource, every contact, and bend every rule until I'm out — they don't leave people behind. ECharm their way in somehow, bluff through the hard part, and still manage to look good doing it.

NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 8 / 10TOOLKIT 08 What does your ideal partner bring to the table that you couldn't replace? A great partner fills the gap you didn't know you had. ATechnology that shouldn't exist yet and the training to use it under any conditions. BSurvival instinct so refined it borders on supernatural — and the scars to prove it's been tested.

CKnowledge of history, language, and culture that makes them invaluable in places where force is useless. DThe ability to walk into any room in the world and immediately become the most trusted person in it. EStubbornness that refuses to accept a situation is hopeless — and the improvisational skill to back it up.

NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 9 / 10THE COST 09 Every partnership has a cost. Which of these can you live with? No one comes without baggage. The question is whether you can carry it together.

AA partner who never fully switches off — always watching exits, always calculating threats, even at dinner. BA partner who gets the job done brilliantly but has the emotional availability of a locked filing cabinet. CA partner who makes everything ten times more complicated than it needs to be — but who always comes through. DA partner who gets personally attached to every relic, ruin, and artefact we encounter, which slows everything down.

EA partner who was not built for this and knows it — but shows up anyway, every time, without being asked. NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 10 / 10THE LAST STAND 10 It's the final moment. Everything is on the line. What do you need from your partner right now?

The last question is the most honest one. AOne line. Absolutely dry. Delivered like the world isn't ending.

Then we move. BNothing said at all — just a look that means we both already know what has to happen. CA plan I don't fully understand that somehow accounts for everything, delivered in thirty seconds flat. DA piece of historical context that reframes the entire situation and tells us exactly what to do next.

ESomeone who steps forward instead of back — because that's who they've always been. REVEAL MY PARTNER → Your Partner Has Been Assigned Your Perfect Partner Is… Your answers have pointed to one action hero above all others. This is the person built to have your back — for better or considerably, spectacularly worse.

YOUR PARTNER Rambo Your partner doesn't talk much, doesn't need to, and will have assessed every threat in your immediate environment before you've finished your first sentence. John Rambo is not a man of plans or politics — he is a force of nature shaped by survival, loyalty, and a capacity for endurance that goes beyond anything training can produce. He will not leave you behind. He has never left anyone behind who deserved to come home.

What you get with Rambo is the most capable, most quietly ferocious partner imaginable — one who has been through things that would have broken anyone else, and who chose to keep going anyway. You'll never need to ask if he has your back. You'll just know. YOUR PARTNER James Bond Your partner will arrive perfectly dressed, perfectly briefed, and with a cover story so convincing it'll take you a moment to remember what's actually true.

James Bond is the most professionally dangerous person in any room he enters — and the most disarmingly charming, which is the point. He operates in a world of layers, where nothing is what it appears and every advantage is used without apology. You'll never be bored. You'll occasionally be furious.

But when it matters — when the mission is genuinely on the line and the margin for error has collapsed to nothing — Bond is exactly the partner you want. He has survived things that have no business being survivable. He does it with style. That is not nothing.

YOUR PARTNER Indiana Jones Your partner will know the history, the language, the cultural context, and exactly why the thing everyone else is ignoring is actually the most important thing in the room. Indiana Jones is brilliant, reckless, and occasionally impossible — but he is also one of the most resourceful, most genuinely knowledgeable partners you could find yourself beside.

He approaches every situation with a scholar's eye and a brawler's instinct, which is an unusual combination and a remarkably effective one. He hates snakes and gets personally attached to objects of historical significance, both of which will slow you down at least once. It doesn't matter. What Indy brings is irreplaceable — and the adventures you'll have together will be the kind people write books about.

Assuming you survive them. YOUR PARTNER John McClane Your partner was not supposed to be here. He does not have the right equipment, the right information, or anything approaching the right odds. He has a sarcastic remark and an absolute refusal to accept that the situation is as bad as it looks.

John McClane is the greatest accidental hero in the history of action cinema — a man whose superpower is stubbornness, whose contingency plan is improvisation, and whose capacity to absorb punishment and keep moving would be alarming if it weren't so useful. He will complain the entire time. He will make it significantly more chaotic than it needed to be. And he will absolutely, unconditionally, without question come through when it counts.

Yippee-ki-yay. YOUR PARTNER Ethan Hunt Your partner has already run seventeen scenarios by the time you've finished reading the briefing, and the plan he's settled on involves at least two things that should be physically impossible. Ethan Hunt operates at the absolute edge of human capability — technically, physically, and intellectually — and he brings the same relentless precision to protecting his partners that he brings to dismantling organisations that shouldn't exist.

He is not easy to know and he will never fully tell you everything. But he will carry the weight of the mission so completely, so absolutely, that your job is simply to trust him — and the remarkable thing is that trusting him always turns out to be the right call. The mission will be impossible. He will complete it anyway.

↻ RETAKE THE QUIZ 5 'Gunbuster' The 1980s had a lot of anime shows that have been forgotten over time, but that just means there are more underrated series that fans should binge, including Gunbuster. Noriko and Kazumi are two rookie pilots sent into space to make sure an evil alien race doesn't find and destroy Earth. While Gunbuster is a forgotten 1980s anime, there is still a dedicated fanbase that deserves a second chance in the modern day.

The animation is surprisingly fluid, and the charming style means this anime holds up better than expected, with a modern audience sure to love it. Gunbuster has remarkable space battles that hold real weight, resulting in a captivating series that is still worth bingeing now. 4 'Trigun' Trigun Stampede is a modern-day remake of a classic that is more true to the manga, but that doesn't mean it is better than the original Trigun.

Vash the Stampede is the most wanted man in the world, with disaster following him wherever he goes. When two insurance agents try to find Vash and stop him from bankrupting their business, they discover that there is a darker scheme following Vash. Trigun is a staple of the 1990s, and like many anime of the time, it features an episodic format that blends thrilling action-packed adventures with the occasional downtime to flesh out characters.

This allows for an easy binge, with fans being able to enjoy both parts of this Western sci-fi. The cast is all engaging and endearing characters, and with a '90s charm, Trigun is a fun series that is excellent to binge. 3 'Macross Plus' Some series are easier to binge than others, such as Macross Plus, which only features four episodes of unfiltered sci-fi goodness.

An incident forced three friends to go their separate ways, and years later, they reunite in the most unfortunate of circumstances. Two of them are rival fighter pilots, and the other is the voice behind an AI singer, creating a dramatic and action-packed love triangle.

Subscribe for More Classic Anime Binge Picks and Guides Delve further by subscribing to the newsletter for curated classic-anime binge guides, hidden gems, and episode-focused insights that help you plan your next marathon and expand your watchlist with standout timeless series. Get Updates By subscribing, you agree to receive newsletter and marketing emails, and accept our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe anytime.

Macross Plus is a forgotten '90s anime, but it was also made by Watanabe, proving he makes some of the most bingeable anime. The characters have their relatable side and plenty of screen time to develop, thrusting fans into some great fights with fluid animation.

However, the soundtrack is the best part, making Macross Plus a visually and musically perfect anime. 2 'Revolutionary Girl Utena' The magical girl genre isn't for everyone, but it is home to some of the most iconic anime series, including Revolutionary Girl Utena, which more fans should try out and experiment with. The titular heroine hides as a prince in order to attend a school, but when she learns they fight for the hand of a magical girl, she fights to prove her worth and make sure no one else abuses the princess's power.

Revolutionary Girl Utena is a daring show that explored a lot of taboo aspects for its time, but now remains an LGBTQ+ icon with inclusive storytelling and themes. This anime is full of endearing characters and exhilarating action, perfect for more fight-centric viewers.

Revolutionary Girl Utena has the perfect number of episodes for a one-week binge that will have fans in love by the end. 1 'Hajime no Ippo' Ashita no Joe isn't the only boxing anime on this list, with Hajime no Ippo earning the top spot. The titular character is naturally tough because of his family business, but he still has an innocent soul.

But when Ippo learns of boxing, he finds a new ambition that might take him to the heights of the boxing world. Hajime no Ippo is a genre-defining anime, encapsulating everything perfect about sports anime, from the underdog story to a focus on multiple characters to its riveting entertainment value. It may have a lot of episodes, but that makes the binge that much better, giving fans hundreds of episodes of enthralling fight scenes, character moments, and surprisingly good comedy.

Hajime no Ippo is a fun, gripping, and lovable anime that should be on everyone's next binge-watch. Like Follow Followed Fighting Spirit TV-PG Animation Comedy Drama Action Adventure Release Date 2000 - 2002-00-00 Network Nippon TV Directors Tadao Okubo, Namimi Sanjo, Minoru Yamaoka Writers Tatsuhiko Urahata, Kazuyuki Fudeyasu, Ryosuke Nakamura Cast See All Powered by Expand Collapse





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