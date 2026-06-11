10 Characters More Powerful Than Darth Vader in Star Wars

This article discusses 10 characters from both canon and Legends who can rival or surpass Darth Vader in power. It highlights their unique abilities, feats, and the ways they demonstrate their strength compared to Vader.

Darth Vader is often cited as the pinnacle of power in Star Wars , but these 10 characters from both canon and Legends make him look weak in comparison.

Some of the best characters in Star Wars have earned their fan approval by being the strongest and most powerful people in the galaxy far, far away. There's no denying that some of Darth Vader's lasting popularity comes from his overwhelming power and the cool moments in which he showcases his devastating strength.

Across both canon and Star Wars Legends, formerly known as the Expanded Universe, the franchise has introduced several characters who can at least rival Darth Vader in power, if not outright surpass him. From living embodiments of the Force itself to wildly powerful Jedi and Sith with never-before-seen abilities, Star Wars is constantly upping the stakes and the scale of battles and power.

In light of that overall increase in power since the original trilogy of Star Wars movies, there are many ways a character can be more powerful than Darth Vader. Whether they've defeated him in a lightsaber duel, command militaries, wield massively powerful Force abilities, or even exist on a separate plane of reality, these 10 characters make Darth Vader look weak in comparison





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Star Wars Darth Vader Power Characters Legends Canon Force Lightsaber Force Abilities Jedi Sith Mortis Abeloth Galen Marek Darth Nihilus The Force Unleashed Knights Of The Old Republic II Expanded Universe Ahsoka Mortis Gods Religious Myth Possess Stop Lightsabers Predict And Alter The Future Wipe Memories

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