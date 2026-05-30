10 Best Sci-Fi Books of the Last Decade

Science fiction has been a prominent literary genre since Mary Shelley's Frankenstein was published in 1818. Over the last decade, numerous acclaimed sci-fi books have been released, featuring established authors like Suzanne Collins, John Scalzi, and duo James S.A. Corey, as well as new voices like Frances Wren, Micaiah Johnson, and Xiran Jay Zhao.

Science fiction has been a prominent literary genre since Mary Shelley 's Frankenstein was published in 1818. Over the last decade, numerous acclaimed sci-fi books have been released, featuring established authors like Suzanne Collins, John Scalzi, and duo James S.A.

Corey, as well as new voices like Frances Wren, Micaiah Johnson, and Xiran Jay Zhao. These stories have expanded the genre, allowing for further diversification of sci-fi tales. Of the many sci-fi books released in the last decade, 10 stand out as the best of the best. Some of these stories have been adapted for film or television, while others remain exclusive to the printed page.

Regardless, these sci-fi novels are compelling reads worth recommending to anyone interested in the genre. One such novel is Dark Matter, a thought-provoking dive into parallel universes by Blake Crouch. The book follows Jason Dessen, a college physics professor who is forcibly sent to an alternate Earth where his life is vastly different due to a decision he made 15 years earlier. As Jason navigates this new reality, he witnesses other possibilities of how his life could have unfolded.

Each new decision creates a new reality, serving as a reminder of how each choice can change the trajectory of a person's life. Apple TV has since adapted Dark Matter into a television series starring Joel Edgerton, with a second season set to premiere in August 2026. Another notable novel is All Systems Red, the first book in Martha Wells' Murderbot Diaries series. Readers are introduced to a cyborg security agent that has named itself





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