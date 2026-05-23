From a murder mystery that caused Doctor Strange to lose his role as Sorcerer Supreme to Stephen Strange’s most iconic comic book adventures, here are the 10 best Doctor Strange stories in Marvel Comics.

This original appearance was a split-hero book, with Strange as the secondary story for much of his early run. However, thanks to him being a magic user and fighting characters from other worlds, the stories were like nothing else that Marvel was doing at the time.

It was also the comic book character who helped open the door for Marvel to do more supernatural and horror stories when the 1960s ended, and the 1970s were underway. Created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko, Doctor Strange became one of Marvel’s most influential characters





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