10 Best Bathroom Storage Ideas & Organization Solutions

These are some of the best bathroom storage ideas and organization solutions on the market. They are all highly rated and will help you to keep your bathroom tidy and organized.

We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

'These are actually cuter than I expected! They are a tad smaller than some I've seen, but they actually looked great and can hold plenty of Q-tips and cotton balls in the spare bathrooms. I have mine on a serving tray with a candle and vase, and they look great without taking up too much space!' - This organizer will really come in handy, especially if you're the type who has a hard time saying goodbye to your beauty products. Because you could never have too much storage. It's sleek, stunning, and holds a ton of stuff. Just imagine how much you could store in there?! The possibilities are endless! Are you having guests come over? Hide your mess in here! 'I searched for weeks before deciding on this particular bathroom storage unit. I wanted a cabinet on the top with doors. I love that the panels in the door are actual glass and not plastic like some others. I put this together myself, and it was very easy! It took me a couple of hours, but I took my time to ensure I put everything together correctly. The instructions were easy to understand, and everything went together quite smoothly. This is very well made, and sturdy! I have no doubts that this will last a long time!' - What's the point of having cute trinkets if you can't look at them all the time from the comfort of your bed/cozy chair/living room couch? (In other words, this cube shelf can go anywhere!)It fit perfectly in the small area I had available, and the cubes gave me the ability to store and organize an unbelievable amount of stuff! I got bins for eight of the cubes and left four open and it looks great! I genuinely have nothing bad to say about it! (It was slightly complicated to put together but my husband was able to do it in a couple of minutes in a space so small he had to build it up vertically and still it only took a couple minutes!)' - This tiered shelf is perfect for keeping all of your snacks in one place. I recently picked up this in green for my apartment, and I love it. I know a lot of people use this for cleaning or beauty supplies, but I actually use this bb for my snacks! This way, I can see everything without having to search forever for it. Also, as someone who sucks at building things, this was pretty easy to put together.





