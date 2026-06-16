10 arrested in Apache Junction undercover child sex exploitation sting

Ten individuals were arrested following a two-day undercover child exploitation operation in Apache Junction.

until MON 8:30 PM MST, Tonopah Desert, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Apache Junction /Gold Canyon, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Buckeye/Avondale, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, West Pinal County, Northwest Pinal County, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument Ten individuals were arrested following a two-day undercover child exploitation operation in Apache Junction .

The suspects traveled from various Arizona cities to meet individuals they believed were minors under the age of consent. A two-day undercover operation targeting people looking to traffick children and sexually exploit minors on the internet resulted in the arrest of 10 individuals on June 5 and June 6. According to the Apache Junction Police Department, undercover investigators posed as children online and talked to people trying to meet up with them.

All 10 did not live in Apache Junction, and instead traveled from other cities in Arizona to meet up with who they believed were minors under the age of consent. The identities of the suspects were not released. It is unknown how long the individuals were speaking with the undercover investigators.

The police department worked alongside several agencies for this operation, including Mesa Police, Chandler Police, Queen Creek Police, Arizona Department of Public Safety GIITEM, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Arizona Anti-Human Trafficking Network.

"Protecting children takes a united effort. This operation brought together agencies from across the East Valley and beyond with a shared mission: identify those seeking to exploit children and hold them accountable," Apache Junction Police said. The 10 unidentified suspects were arrested and booked into the Pinal County Adult Detention Center on felony charges including luring a minor for sexual exploitation, attempted sexual conduct with a minor, sex trafficking, and aggravated luring. According to police, their bonds were set as high as $350,000.





FOX10Phoenix / 🏆 83. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

News Us Az Maricopa County Apache Junction

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Absolute Catwoman Beats Armageddon In Top Ten Weekly Bestseller ListAbsolute Catwoman beats Armageddon and M.A.S.K. in the Bleeding Cool Top Ten Weekly Bestseller List

Read more »

Ten Classic Horror Films That Still Haunt ViewersWhile some horror movies rely solely on jump scares, the best horror films offer more than just fear. They linger in our minds, sparking conversations and repeat viewings. Here are ten such films that continue to haunt viewers long after the initial shock has faded.

Read more »

Official: X-Men United Ongoing Comic Will Only Run For Ten IssuesOfficial: the X-Men United ongoing comic from Marvel Comics will only run for ten issues

Read more »

Texas DPS Apprehends Ten Border Gotaways Including Russian Special Interest Alien in Starr CountyA Texas DPS brush team apprehended ten illegal alien gotaways in Starr County, including a female Special Interest Alien from Russia. The group was turned over to Border Patrol as part of Operation Lone Star. A separate incident in Brooks County involved a tractor-trailer with 39 gotaways, which caught fire after stop sticks were deployed. DPS highlights ongoing state-federal cooperation to deter smuggling and secure the border.

Read more »