Here are the Bruins' winners and losers form Week 12.

Nov 21, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; UCLA running back Anthony Woods runs for a gain past Michigan cornerback Zeke Berry during the first quarter at Michigan Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectObviously, the result itself is substantial enough for this contest to be assessed as a failure, but here are the Bruins' winners and losers from Week 12.the Bruins stay within striking distance and are competitive in every game. With the offense struggling to muster anything, especially in the first half.

Also read Winners and losers as Cedric Coward, Cam Boozer, Jaylen Wells continue consistent play

Following a fumble by Ty Dieffenbach late in the first half, Michigan had an opportunity to add at least three points to the lead by taking over with the ball inside UCLA's 40-yard line. UCLA linebacker Donavyn Pellot and linebacker Sammy Omosigho tackle Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect The Bruins returned the favor when edge rusher Aiden Gobaira sacked Bryce Underwood, forcing a fumble, which he also recovered. It would turn into a six-point swing as Dieffenbach drove the offense into field-goal range. Overall, the defense was disruptive all night long and did everything it could to lift UCLA to victory. Unfortunately, the offensive woes were too much to overcome.

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He certainly failed the first part of the description, turning the ball over twice in the first half. He also had an inexplicable fumble late in the third quarter deep in UCLA's territory. In a game where scoring points felt like pulling teeth, that was a costly turnover. UCLA can't afford for that mistake to happen in the College Football Playoff if it wants to make a run for the national title.and glaring question mark is the offense, specifically Dieffenbach.

To make matters worse, Dieffenbach suffered a significant injury in overtime. It appeared to be serious. UCLA running back Wayne Knight runs against Michigan during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect Knight's involvement and production were extremely limited, and that's not entirely on him.

The 5-foot-7, 194-pound running back's struggles were a byproduct of Dieffenbach's shortcomings. Michigan's defense is already stout, so when it's able to stack the box and commit to the run, there's no wonder why Knight wasn't impactful on Saturday. With a loss, the Bruins presumably will drop out of the top four and subsequently lose the first-round bye. I would be shocked if this result plummets UCLA out of the playoff field, but it's damaging, to say the least.

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On the other hand, the Bruins face the USC Trojans next week, which is another losable game. So, two losses to end the season could eliminate UCLA from the CFP. I've discussed several times this week how I believe the Bruins' path to the national championship needs to include a first-round bye. Well, that probably won't be the case anymore following Saturday's result.

Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.