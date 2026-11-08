1 Winner, 2 Losers in Blazers Loss vs. Victor Wembanyama, Spurs

The Portland Trail Blazers had no answer for MVP candidate Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs.

The Blazers got blitzed in the second and third quarters, being outscored 87-56, which put the game way out of reach when the fourth quarter began.were both on the second night of a back-to-back.

It was clear that Portland's depth, which has been compromised by injuries over the last week or so, could not withstand what San Antonio was able to bring to the table. Portland Trail Blazers center Yang Hansen reacts during a break in the action against the Golden State Warriors.

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| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect It's hard to judge the Blazers based on yesterday's performance, considering they returned home from Los Angeles at 5 am and had to play against one of the best teams in the league once again. However, it gave the Blazers an opportunity to give second-year center Yang Hansen a longer look, and he did not disappoint in his 26 minutes.

He recorded his first career double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds and earned a longer look as the team's backup center. Robert Williams III did not play in the game as part of the second night of a back-to-back, but knowing Yang is growing in his development is a strong sign for the Blazers moving forward. Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson shoots a jump shot during the first half against the San Antonio Spurs.

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| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectcontinued as he scored just 13 points on 4-of-10 shooting from the field, including 0-of-5 from downtown. He was -23, the second-worst on the team behind Toumani Camara. Henderson has been struggling, but the Blazers continue to believe in him and his abilities.

“Had a good conversation before I came down here . Over the course of 82 games, everybody is going to struggle … they just are. Right now, his struggle is coming early on. So my job as a coach is to help him, to put him in position to shorten those struggles, because we do know he is very, very capable.

"Portland Trail Blazers guard Chris Youngblood shoots a jump shot during the first half against the San Antonio Spurs. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Blazers really struggled from beyond the arc during the game, making just 9 of 35 shots from distance. Considering the Spurs made 17 of 44 and generated 24 more points on the perimeter than the Blazers, this is the most glaring difference between the two teams during the game.

As a team, the Blazers are making 35.6 percent of their three-point shots. This was far from what they are capable of, but the hope is that this loss was mostly due to the schedule and that they can bounce back. Jeremy Brener is the publisher for Portland Trail Blazers On SI. He previously served as an editor and writer for Blazer's Edge for three years.

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He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener.