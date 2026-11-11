1 taken to hospital after early morning crash on I-83 in Dauphin County: dispatch

One person was taken to the hospital after a crash Wednesday morning on Interstate 83 brought traffic to a crawl in Dauphin County, according to emergency dispatchers.

One person was taken to the hospital after a crash Wednesday morning on Interstate 83 brought traffic to a crawl in Dauphin County, according to emergency dispatchers.

One person was taken to the hospital after a crash Wednesday morning on Interstate 83 brought traffic to a crawl in Dauphin County, according to emergency dispatchers. Dispatch confirmed at least one person was injured in the crash and taken to an area hospital for treatment. PennDOT estimated that the scene would be cleared by around 7:30 a.m., and dispatch confirmed fire and police units were cleared from the scene.

Also read Bridge inspections will bring lane restrictions to I-83 and Route 322 in Dauphin County

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One person was taken to the hospital after a crash Wednesday morning on Interstate 83 brought traffic to a crawl in Dauphin County, according to emergency dispatchers. A woman and her children were held hostage, and her boyfriend was shot and killed during a deadly incident in Lancaster County last month.