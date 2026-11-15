1 Takeaway From UFC 334: Gane vs. Hokit & 1 Missed Dana White Question

UFC 334 is in the books, and one way to summarize the night is actually a simple one.

Jul 11, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UFC president Dana White in attendance during UFC 329 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectas the UFC made its annual trip to Madison Square Garden this past Saturday, where Ciryl Gane and Kayla HarrisonTo sum up the entertainment value of UFC 334 in a few words is a challenge.

However, it'll go down as one of the better events inNov 14, 2026; New York, New York, UNITED STATES; Ciryl Gane reacts after winning a heavyweight title bout against Josh Hokit during UFC 334 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Regardless of how the UFC got to Saturday night, it now has a healthy and active UFC Heavyweight Champion in Gane.

Also read How to Watch UFC 334 Gane vs Hokit and Saturday Night Live Live Online

The UFC hasn't had one in arguably six years, as Jon Jones only defended the belt against Stipe Miocic and Tom Aspinall never got a chance to defend his after being promoted last summer. If the UFC plans well for the first half of the year and into the summertime, one of the biggest fights it can make is a rematch between Gane and Aspinall, and it isn't close.

UFC CEO Dana White mentioned that the promotion could host a numbered event in France, and the storyline would be pre-built. Aspinall would head to enemy territory to try to win his belt back. Not only would it be an intense buildup, but it could begin a new rivalry that was highly-unlikely just a year ago when the two met at UFC 321 in Abu Dhabi.in Chicago.

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Had I been at Madison Square Garden Saturday night, here is what I would have asked the UFC CEO. Jun 13, 2026; Washington, D.C. , USA; UFC president and chief executive officer Dana White looks on during weigh-ins for the UFC Freedom 250 at The Ellipse. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Most UFC media members who frequently attend events are lucky to get one question into White at the post-fight presser, let alone two.

When it would have come time for me to receive the microphone, here's what I would have asked. Q: "You had mentioned previously that hosting a boxing event at MSG proper is in the future. Given the success of the UFC in New York City, has there even been a thought to host a toned-down version of IFW in NYC?

" Even if White came back with "anything is possible," this newer objective TKO and the UFC are trying to set includes big-time, VIP event experiences. With New York being one of the nation's biggest media markets, it could allow for fans who don't attend UFC events as often, especially in Vegas, to head to the East Coast. Zain Bando is a combat sports columnist and reporter for Gameday Media’s MMA Knockout.

A Northwestern Medill School of Journalism and Illinois alumnus, Bando specializes in tactical analysis, breaking news, and exclusive executive interviews across the UFC and PFL. His versatile background also includes extensive Big Ten football and men’s basketball coverage, with bylines featured in The Sporting News, FanSided, and Men's Journal. Contact him at zainbando99@gmail.com.