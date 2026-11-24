For the first time all season, the Philadehpia 76ers squared off against a team from the Western Conference when they hosted the Portland Trail Blazers on Monda

Nov 23, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Sidy Cissoko is fouled by Philadelphia 76ers forward LeBron James while driving for a shot during the first quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect For the first time all season, the Philadehpia 76ers squared off against a team from the Western Conference when they hosted the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night.to six. The Blazers used a dominant second half to pull out a 128-111 victory to hand the Sixers their fourth loss of the season.

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LeBron James had arguably his best half of the season in the first half against Portland on Monday night. James scored 16 points in 16 minutes in the half, and more importantly, he knocked down all three of his attempts from beyond the arc - an area he has struggled with mightily early in the campaign. He even capped the first half with a buzzer-beating triple from the corner.

Unfortunately, James was unable to maintain the same level of production in the second half, though he still finished the game with a team-high 23 points along with six rebounds and three assists. Overall, the fact that James converted four of his five 3-point attempts was one of the lone bright spots for Philly in this one. Dean Wade played 28 minutes against Portland, but he was largely invisible over the course of the contest.

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He missed all five of his shots from the floor and scored just two points, while also turning the ball over twice. The Sixers were outscored by 17 points in the game while he was on the floor. Wade has largely been a positive player for the Sixers this season, but he'sWade wasn't the only bench player who turned in a dud against the Trail Blazers. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope did too.

Caldwell-Pope played 17 minutes in the game and he missed four of his five shots from the floor. He finished with just two points, three rebounds and an assist. WhenBasically everything that was just written about Caldwell-Pope could also apply to Anfernee Simons in this game, too, as the two turned in almost identical stat lines. Simons played 18 minutes and went 1-for-3 from the field for three points.

He made no other statistical impact. Portland's bench outscored Philly's bench by 30 points in the game, which was the difference in the game. The fact that Simons, Caldwell-Pope and Wade all had off nights in the same game is the main factor there. MICHAEL KASKEY-BLOMAIN Michael Kaskey-Blomain covers the Philadelphia 76ers and Philadelphia Eagles for On SI.

As a credentialed media member, Michael has covered the Sixers since before Joel Embiid was known as “The Process” for a variety of outlets including The Philadelphia Inquirer, CBS Sports and ESPN 97.3. He has also covered the Eagles extensively for outlets including FanSided and Athlon Sports. Michael resides in Philadelphia and believes that American is the superior cheese for a cheesesteak.