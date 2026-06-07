1 shot near Houston's North Loop during carjacking

An investigation is underway after a shooting during a reported carjacking incident near Houston's North Loop.

An investigation is underway after a carjacking suspect allegedly shot two people, killing one of them, near Houston 's North Loop on Saturday afternoon. According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, deputies were first called around 2:03 p.m. to the 11800 block of Tidwell Road for an aggravated robbery.

Investigators say the victim was at a gas station when a man approached him and asked questions about his blue Chevrolet Silverado. During the conversation, the suspect allegedly pulled out a firearm and stole the truck. The victim was able to track the stolen vehicle using a GPS tracking device and mobile application. After learning where the truck was located, the victim alerted family members and associates.

Authorities say the victim's father and a friend separately located the stolen Silverado near the intersection of Interstate 610 and Airline Drive. A collision involving the stolen truck and the vehicles being driven by the victim's father and friend occurred, disabling the Silverado. After the crash, a male and female suspect got out of the stolen truck and ran toward a Chevron gas station nearby. Investigators say the victim's father, a Hispanic man in his 50s, chased after the suspects.

During the pursuit, the male suspect allegedly pulled out a firearm and fired several shots. The father was struck multiple times and was transported to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries. A second victim, believed to be a friend of the original vehicle owner and approximately 24 to 25 years old, was also shot. Authorities said he was struck in the lower back area and is expected to survive.

Officials said a Metro employee who witnessed the shooting was not injured, although a bullet struck her vehicle. The two suspects, described as a Black man and a Black woman, fled the scene in another dark-colored pickup truck believed to be associated with them. Deputies initially detained several people at the scene as they worked to determine whether they were witnesses or connected to the case. Investigators have also obtained surveillance video and are continuing to review evidence.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office or Crime Stoppers. This is a developing report. We will update when more information is available.





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