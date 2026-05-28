1 shot, injured near Short North diner

One person is in the hospital after being shot in Columbus’ Short North neighborhood late Wednesday night.

One person is in the hospital after being shot in Columbus’ Short North neighborhood late Wednesday night. Police were called just before midnight to the area of North High Street near Skully’s Music Diner on a report of a shooting.

Dutch Bros. to open first Central Ohio location Columbus coffee and energy drink fans will soon have a new drive-thru option in town.

Dutch Bros Coffee announced plans to open its first Columbus location in lA newly filed civil lawsuit in Delaware County accuses a former Ohio pastor of grooming and sexually abusing two women who sought counseling through Vineyard ChThe Ohio Department of Children and Youth says a statewide review of publicly funded childcare providers uncovered more than $1 million in overpayments tied toA local family is working urgently to bring their son back to the United States after a serious ATV accident during a trip to the Bahamas left him hospitalizedPolice responding to a reported stabbing at a home on Chatsworth Way found two people dead Tuesday night. According to Columbus Police Sergeant Albert, the two p





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Three dead, one injured after shootout at West Dallas short-term rental partyA late-night party at a West Dallas short-term rental turned deadly early Tuesday morning when uninvited guests sparked a shootout that left three people dead and another wounded, authorities said.

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