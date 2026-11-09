1 killed, 3 hospitalized after motorcycle crash in Port Bolivar, Galveston County Sheriff's Office says

Investigators said the man killed in the multi-motorcycle crash was at fault in the incident, leading to three other people being taken by Life Flight for emergency treatment.

Authorities have identified the victims of a deadly crash involving four motorcyclists in Port Bolivar on Friday morning. According to the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened near the intersection of SH-87 and State Highway Loop 108 West.

Officials said that one of the motorcyclists, 25-year-old Michael Johnson, was pronounced dead at the scene following the crash. GCSO said a 71-year-old woman and a 74-year-old man had to be flown to UTMB Galveston for their injuries. Another 25-year-old man was also flown to Memorial Hermann Hospital, authorities said. Officials said that all three are expected to be OK.

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