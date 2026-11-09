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1 killed, 3 hospitalized after motorcycle crash in Port Bolivar, Galveston County Sheriff's Office says

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1 killed, 3 hospitalized after motorcycle crash in Port Bolivar, Galveston County Sheriff's Office says
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Investigators said the man killed in the multi-motorcycle crash was at fault in the incident, leading to three other people being taken by Life Flight for emergency treatment.

Authorities have identified the victims of a deadly crash involving four motorcyclists in Port Bolivar on Friday morning. According to the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened near the intersection of SH-87 and State Highway Loop 108 West.

Officials said that one of the motorcyclists, 25-year-old Michael Johnson, was pronounced dead at the scene following the crash. GCSO said a 71-year-old woman and a 74-year-old man had to be flown to UTMB Galveston for their injuries. Another 25-year-old man was also flown to Memorial Hermann Hospital, authorities said. Officials said that all three are expected to be OK.

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Man, woman and 3 children from Houston area killed in Seguin crash, officials sayInvestigators said that based on video footage and initial information, Johnson was at fault in the incident. GCSO said it does not expect any criminal charges at this time. Woman fatally hit by car she jumped out of; boyfriend charged: HCSOTX lawmakers prepare to file bills ahead of 90th legislative session

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