A person was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after an assault on Purcell Avenue, Cincinnati police said.

A person was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after an assault on Purcell Avenue, Cincinnati police said. According to court documents, the suspect, Matthew Harbaugh, was taken into custody in connection with the incident.

Police have not released information about the relationship between the suspect and the victim or what led up to the incident. A video of masked ICE agents arresting a father and his adult daughter inside an Alaska Airlines jet bridge at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Saturday morning has since gone viral and sparked outrage. Deputies in unincorporated King County’s Skyway neighborhood are investigating a late-night shooting that sent three teenage girls to the hospital.

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The Port of Seattle and Alaska Airlines are reviewing an immigration enforcement arrest involving two passengers as they boarded an Alaska Airlines flight from Seattle to Los Angeles Saturday morning. A three-car crash in Renton sent several people to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after witnesses reported a stolen vehicle ran a red light and the occupants tried to flee, police said.