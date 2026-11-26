For the first time in 19 days, the Minnesota Timberwolves played a game on the road. Following a franchise-long eight-game homestand, the Wolves took the Oklaho

Nov 25, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels celebrates with his team after a basket against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half of a NBA Cup game at Paycom Center.

Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect For the first time in 19 days, the Minnesota Timberwolves played a game on the road. Following a franchise-long eight-game homestand, the Wolves took the Oklahoma City Thunder for their third straight win, which also brought their NBA Cup record to 3-0. The Wolves' record now stands at 14-5 heading into the Thanksgiving holiday, with Anthony Edwards playing in only four of the games.

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There have been many reasons for Wolves fans to be thankful, and the team gave them one more on Wednesday night.. He followed that up with a masterful performance, going shot-for-shot with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. McDaniels put up 32 points, ten rebounds, and five assists without a single turnover. It was also another incredibly efficient performance for McDaniels, who rarely, if ever, takes a bad shot.