The 76ers snapped the Heat's seven-game winning streak, beating them 111-104 on Wednesday night. This game featured one positive and one negative development.

Nov 25, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward LeBron James reacts after his three pointer against the Miami Heat during the second quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Heat had all the momentum in the world facing the 76ers on Wednesday night. They won their last seven games, Joel Embiid didn't play due to an illness, and Miami is the most popular city in the world right now thanks to some new video game that was released last week.

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His 25-point triple-double guided the 76ers to a 111-104 win over Miami at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Philadelphia controlled both sides of the court after a bumpy first quarter en route to one of its gutsiest wins of the young season. What’s more? The 76ers are now 2-1 in NBA Cup play.