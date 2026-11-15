1 dead in police-involved shooting on Belt Parkway in Brooklyn

FDNY reports it happened just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday near the Coney Island Avenue eastbound exit.

A man has died after a police-involved shooting in Brooklyn and a possible abduction on the Belt Parkway. In a 9-1-1 call, two people reported seeing someone in a white cargo van, kicking and screaming, saying, "Let me go.

"But the driver tried to escape, and that's when officers opened fire. "The driver began to drive forward and backward, ramming both police and occupied civilian vehicles," NYPD Assistant Chief Charles Minch said. "They used OC spray and deployed a taser, which was not effective, and the driver continued to ram nearby vehicles. "Police say it was a domestic incident, and the driver was also wanted earlier this month for a domestic assault involving that same woman.

Also read Brooklyn fire erupted after NYC partner in e-bike battery-swapping program didn’t follow FDNY rules

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo,Gov. Hochul calls on Secretary Duffy to resign after ground stop creates travel messGov.

Advertisement

Hochul calls on Secretary Duffy to resign after ground stop creates travel mess