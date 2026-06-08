1 dead in East Anchorage multi-vehicle crash that partially closed Tudor Road

Arriving officers determined that an eastbound Ford F-150 pickup rear-ended a Honda Civic, with other vehicles involved in the collision, police said.

By Anchorage Daily NewsOne driver died after a crash near Tudor Road and Boniface Parkway on Saturday involving several vehicles, Anchorage police said Sunday. Officers responded to the East Anchorage crash around 12:55 p.m. Saturday with injuries reported, the Anchorage Police Department said in an update Sunday.

Arriving officers determined that an eastbound Ford F-150 pickup rear-ended a Honda Civic, with several other vehicles involved in the collision, police said. All the vehicles were eastbound, and all of them aside from the F-150 were not moving at the time of the crash, police said. The Honda Civic’s driver was taken to the hospital and later died from their injuries, police said. Their name will be released after next of kin have been notified, the police department said.

The driver of the Ford F-150 was taken to a hospital with injuries that police described as not life-threatening.

“No arrests or citations have been issued at this time,” the police department said Sunday. The crash temporarily closed the eastbound lanes of Tudor Road on Saturday afternoon as emergency responders worked at the scene.





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