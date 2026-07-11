1 Dead, 12+ Injured as Impaired Driver Hits Cyclists in North Carolina

Donald Robert Morris-Jones, 76, was arrested and held on $1 million bond after his vehicle struck a group of 30 cyclists in Wake County, killing one and injuring at least 12 others.

A deadly crash occurred in North Carolina on Saturday morning, resulting in the death of one cyclist and injuring at least twelve others after an elderly driver, suspected to be impaired, plowed into a group of bicyclists.

The incident took place around 9:40 a.m. on Optimist Farm Road in Wake County, approximately 14 miles southwest of Raleigh. The collision involved a group of 30 cyclists from the Capital Cyclist Club who were riding in the opposite direction. Donald Robert Morris-Jones, a 76-year-old man, was driving a black Infiniti at the time of the crash. According to officials, he veered across the center line and struck the group of bikers.

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Driver Fled Scene After Crashing

After hitting the cyclists, Morris-Jones crossed back into his own lane and continued driving away from the scene. He traveled roughly half a mile before his vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway and crashed into a ditch. Authorities confirmed that one cyclist died at the scene from injuries sustained in the collision. At least a dozen other riders were hurt, with injuries ranging from minor to serious.

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Holly Springs Fire Chief LeRoy Smith stated that multiple cyclists sustained serious injuries and were rushed to the hospital. Others suffered wounds including injuries to their legs and ribs, as well as a cut to an arm. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol and the Wake County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene. The road, which one rider described to WRAL as a frequent route for the cycling club, was later reopened to traffic.

Charges Include Felony Death By Vehicle

Morris-Jones was taken into custody and booked into the Wake County Detention Center. He faces a slew of charges related to the crash. These charges include driving while impaired, felony death by vehicle, seven counts of felony serious injury by vehicle, eight counts of felony hit-and-run, reckless driving, and driving left of the center. An arrest warrant cited the extent of the injuries when detailing the charges against him.

He is currently being held on a $1 million secured bond. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol continues to investigate the full circumstances surrounding the crash and the driver's condition at the time.