1 dead after vehicle leaves roadway in major crash near Dallas' High Five interchange

Dallas police confirmed one driver died after a two-vehicle crash near North Central Expressway and Midpark Road. A vehicle left the roadway and entered a ditch.

Dallas police confirmed one driver died after a two-vehicle crash near North Central Expressway and Midpark Road. A vehicle left the roadway and entered a ditch.

One person is dead after a major crash near Dallas' High Five interchange Monday afternoon that left a car overturned beneath an elevated highway ramp and caused significant traffic delays during rush hour. Dallas police said officers responded to a crash near northbound North Central Expressway and Midpark Road at approximately 4:04 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9. A preliminary investigation determined that two vehicles were involved in the collision.

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Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to the scene and pronounced one of the drivers dead, according to police. Police also confirmed that a vehicle left the roadway and entered a ditch. Authorities have not said what caused the vehicle to leave the road or confirmed that it fell from the elevated ramp.

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NBC 5's Texas Sky Ranger captured aerial footage of a severely damaged car upside down beneath a ramp at the High Five interchange, which rises approximately 100 feet above the ground. Police have not released the identity of the driver who died or additional details about the circumstances leading up to the collision.