The driver of an 18-wheeler was killed after a fuel tanker overturned and caught fire Tuesday afternoon on a Texas highway, officials said.

The driver of an 18-wheeler was killed after a fuel tanker overturned and caught fire Tuesday afternoon in Houston, Texas, authorities said. Houston Fire Department crews responded around 2 p.m. to the crash involving an overturned 18-wheeler on the northbound lanes of the Eastex Freeway.

Fire officials said the tanker was carrying fuel, which leaked from the vehicle after the wreck. HFD's Hazardous Materials Response Team was called to assist with the response. According to the Houston Police Department, the driver of a Jeep was nearby but was able to get out unharmed.

Also read Texas A&M vs. Texas: Everything to Know About the Aggies' Next Opponent

Authorities said the tanker became fully engulfed in flames, prompting the closure of all northbound and southbound lanes of the Eastex Freeway near the I-610 North Loop as crews worked to contain the fire and fuel leak. Officials added that the outbound lanes are expected to be closed for several hours amid investigation and cleanup. In an update from TxDOT at about 4:45 p.m., the southbound lanes of US-59 are back open, with two northbound lanes back open as well.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Authorities said the overpass will remain closed as they check the roadway integrity. The exit ramp where the 18-wheeler flipped over also remains closed, officials said. Earlier on Tuesday, ABC Houston affiliate KTRK captured images of thick smoke billowing from the burning tanker as fire crews battled the blaze. The vehicle fire caused severe backups and traffic delays.

Houston TranStar cameras captured images of law enforcement redirecting motorists away from the scene.