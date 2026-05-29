1 dead after massive flames engulf 3 buildings in Chicago; arson investigation underway

Massive flames erupted from a fire that spanned across several buildings in Chicago's Gage Park neighborhood and left a man dead on Thursday.

The 56-year-old man who allegedly started the fire was transported to a local hospital from the scene where he was pronounced dead, authorities said. Massive flames erupted from a fire that spanned across at least two buildings in Chicago’s Gage Park neighborhood on Thursday evening, video showed.

An arson investigation is underway after massive flames erupted from a fire that spanned across several buildings in Chicago's Gage Park neighborhood and left a man dead on Thursday evening. Around 6:50 p.m., video posted to social media showed a strong blaze emanating from three buildings that appeared to be residential on the 5000 block of South Campbell Avenue. Authorities later said the fire was started inside one of the buildings by a 56-year-old man before spreading to two others.

Chicago Fire Department crews had at least one ladder extended onto the roof of one of the buildings as firefighters sprayed the blaze with hoses, video showed. The 56-year-old man who allegedly started the fire was transported to a local hospital from the scene where he was pronounced dead, authorities said. CFD said all of their companies were working on the fire in a post on social media around 7:44 p.m.





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