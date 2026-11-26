An 18-year-old man was killed and six others injured in a shooting at a ' Girls Gone Wild' pajama party for a 15-year-old's birthday at a Polk County Airbnb. The sheriff says the party was out of control and the shooter may have acted in self-defense.

One person was killed and six others were wounded in an early morning Thanksgiving shooting at a Polk County Airbnb in Davenport, Florida, authorities said.

The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. at a party advertised as a Girls Gone Wild pajama party for a 15-year-old girl's birthday. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said the violence stemmed from an out-of-control party that was promoted on social media. The party began at 11 p.m. on Thanksgiving Eve at an Airbnb on Captiva Drive, rented through Captiva LLC, with more than 50 people present, most of them minors.

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Deceased Identified As Gang Member With Extensive Criminal Record

The person killed was 18-year-old Oral Walker Jr. of Orlando. Judd described him as a gang member with 76 prior criminal charges, including 26 misdemeanors, whose street name was Glock. Judd said Walker fired first, prompting an unidentified person to shoot back. Early evidence suggests the second shooter might have acted in self-defense, Judd said.

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Deputies are actively searching for that individual and urging them to come forward. If you are righteous, you are going to be justified in the use of force to protect yourself, Judd said. You should not have run, but you did. But it is not too late.

Among the six others shot was a 15-year-old girl who was rushed to a Lakeland hospital in critical condition. She was placed on a ventilator and was fighting for her life, according to the sheriff. She is expected to survive. Five others, ranging in age from 16 to 21, sustained gunshot wounds to their arms and legs and are expected to be treated and released.

Mother Of Birthday Girl Arrested For Disrupting Investigation

The additional victims include two 16-year-old girls, a 16-year-old boy, a 17-year-old boy, an 18-year-old man and a 21-year-old man, all shot in the arms and legs with minor injuries. Brianna Jacques, 45, the mother of the birthday girl, was arrested at the scene after allegedly disrupting the investigation. Judd quipped that she would eat turkey at the county jail.

The Airbnb had been rented by a 16-year-old girl who could not legally complete the transaction, so she had a brother or another adult help her, Judd said. The party's promotional flyer advertised shots at the door and encouraged attendees to get drunk, Judd said, holding up a printout of the promotion. He called the situation a recipe for disaster from the start. You think this is a recipe for disaster from the very beginning?

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Sheriff Holds Airbnb And Host Company Accountable For Party

I suggest that it is, Judd said. Judd called on witnesses to come forward and urged parents of attendees to bring their children to speak with Polk County detectives. The sheriff also called out Captiva LLC and Airbnb, suggesting both entities may face legal liability for renting to a minor.