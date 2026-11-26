One person died and four others were injured following a two-car T-bone crash on State Route 702 in Roy on Wednesday.

One person was killed and four others injured in a two-car crash along State Route 702 in Roy Wednesday evening. One person was ejected and died at the scene, while another was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash prompted an extended closure of westbound SR 702. Washington State Patrol is investigating the cause. One person died and four others were hurt after a two-car T-bone crash near State Route 702 inThe crash happened around 5:25 p.m. along SR 702 and 40th Avenue South, near Allen Road. Firefighters from South Pierce Fire and Rescue were dispatched and found two cars involved in a T-bone-style crash.

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Crews stabilized both vehicles and evaluated five people at the scene:One person suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospitalWashington State Patrol closed westbound SR 702 for an extended period as they investigated the crash. The cause of the crash and the identities of the people involved are currently unknown. MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE