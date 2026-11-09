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Hamilton Heights

1 dead, 4 injured after large fire in Manhattan apartment building, FDNY says

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1 dead, 4 injured after large fire in Manhattan apartment building, FDNY says
Manhattan · New York City
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One man died and four others, including two firefighters, were hurt after a fire at a Hamilton Heights apartment building, the FDNY said.

One man died and four others, including two firefighters, were hurt after a fire broke out in an Upper Manhattan apartment building, the FDNY said.

Firefighters responded just before 1:30 a.m. Monday to Riverside Drive between West 143rd and 144th streets. A blaze was reported on the third floor of the six-story building. Within 20 minutes, it escalated to two alarms, with more than 140 fire and EMS personnel responding. A deadly fire engulfed an apartment building in the Hamilton Heights section of Manhattan early Monday morning.

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Firefighters sprayed water inside, while one used a pike pole to drag items out of the apartment and onto the ground outside. The FDNY said there was heavy clutter inside the apartment. The FDNY said an 80-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. A 52-year-old woman was transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation, and she is stable, firefighters said.

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Another person had minor injuries but refused medical attention. Two firefighters were also transported to the hospital with minor injuries. A few residents from the fourth floor said they grabbed what they could and got out, some taking the stairs and others using the fire escape.

"I just remember smoke and then a few neighbors and I went down the stairs and got outside," a woman said. The Red Cross is at the scene handing out blankets to residents. The city's Department of Buildings is also on the scene to investigate.

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