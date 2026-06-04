1 dead, 3 hurt at California high school graduation as police probe incident near stadium

The chaos unfolded just after 8 p.m. outside Fairfield High School’s Schafer Stadium, where Sem Yeto High School’s ceremony had ended.

A high school graduation celebration in Northern California turned deadly Wednesday night when gunfire erupted outside the venue, killing one person and wounding three others, as the search continues for the shooter.

The shooting unfolded shortly after the commencement ceremony for Sem Yeto High School at Fairfield High School’s Schafer Stadium according to authorities. Just after 8 p.m., Suisun City Mayor Alma Hernandez announced on social media that three people had been shot.

“Kind of traumatized for everyone here who had to witness it. It’s outrageous,” Fairfield Police officer Michelle Belyea said. One attendee said the shooting broke out in the parking lot after the ceremony concluded, as families and graduates gathered to take photos.

“Law enforcement is on campus, and as this is an active investigation we have no additional information to share at this time,” a district spokesperson said in a statement. “Our thoughts are with the individuals affected and as soon as we have more details we will share that with you. ”One attendee said the shooting broke out in the parking lot after the ceremony concluded, as families and graduates gathered to take photos.

Another witness, a father whose daughter attended to support a graduating friend, said he heard gunshots and immediately started running. Later Wednesday night, Hernandez said on social media that an active shooting chase was underway in Fairfield, though she did not provide additional details. According to school district officials, the violence broke out after the graduation had already ended.

One attendee said the shooting broke out in the parking lot after the ceremony concluded, as families and graduates gathered to take photos.





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