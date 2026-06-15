1 dead, 22 injured in Virginia church tent collapse

One person is dead and 22 others injured when a large tent collapsed at an outdoor church service in Virginia.

"Prior to the collapse, a severe storm cell moved through the area, bringing heavy rain, lightning, and strong winds," Bedford County said in a press release.

"The weather conditions caused the tent structure to fail. "As severe-warned storms pushed through Bedford County on June 12, a tent collapsed at a church’s outdoor service, killing one person and injuring 22 others. June 13 -- One person is dead and 22 others injured when a large tent collapsed at an outdoor church service Friday evening in Virginia.at East Lake Community Church in Moneta, Va. , in the western part of the state.

Moneta is about 25 miles from Roanoke.

"Prior to the collapse, a severe storm cell moved through the area, bringing heavy rain, lightning, and strong winds," Bedford County saidA man was killed and 22 people were injured when a church tent collapsed in Moneta, Va. , Friday. The tent had passed an inspection conducted by the Bedford County Division of Building Inspections on June 9, the county said.

Pastor Troy Keaton said in a statement that he had just walked to the stage to release congregants to their cars when a burst of wind lifted the tent..

"Our hearts are broken for his precious family. ""We would appreciate your prayers and your patience as we navigate this situation," the church said. "We are trusting in the Lord for his care, strength and help. "





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