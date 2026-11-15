1 Dead, 2 Wounded, Including Teen in Del. House Party Shooting

A 22-year-old man died and two teens, including one who is underage, were wounded when gunfire rang out during a house party in Newark, Delaware.

One person died and two were hurt after a shooting at a house party in New Castle County, Delaware. A 22-year-old man died and two teens, including one who is underage, were wounded when gunfire rang out during a house party in Newark, Delaware.

The teenagers -- a 17-year-old boy and 19-year-old man -- were hospitalized but in stable condition. Police said the shooting happened before 1 a.m. Sunday near Jarmar Boulevard and White Drive in the Salem Woods neighborhood. The gunfire broke out during a"large" party on the street in front of a house, police said. When officers arrived, they tried to render first aid to the victims, but the 22-year-old died on the scene.

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A large police presence could be seen blocking off Jaymar Boulevard as officers inspected the surrounding area. It was unclear what led to the shooting, and no arrests were immediately announced. Police said a"significant number" of people may have witnessed the shooting, and they were asking them to come forward with information. Anyone with information or video that could help with the investigation is asked to contact detective McNasby at 302-395-8110 or by email at This article tagged under: