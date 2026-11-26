Philadelphia police are investigating three separate overnight violent incidents across the city that left a 36-year-old man dead, a man critically injured and a teenager wounded.

until FRI 3:00 AM EST, Coastal Atlantic County, Cape May County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Cumberland County, Atlantic County, Southeastern Burlington County, Kent Countyuntil THU 10:00 PM EST, Schuylkill County, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Coastal Atlantic County, Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Cape May County, Kent County, Inland Sussex County, Delaware Beaches Countyuntil FRI 1:00 AM EST, Lehigh County, Berks County, Lower Bucks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Northampton County, Upper Bucks County, Monroe County, Western Montgomery County, Philadelphia County, Carbon County, Eastern Montgomery County, Western Chester County, Somerset County, Camden County, Ocean County, Salem County, Northwestern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Mercer County, Southeastern Burlington County, Hunterdon County, Warren County, Gloucester County, New Castle County Philadelphia police are investigating three separate overnight attacks across the city that left one man dead and two others injured.

A 36-year-old man died early Thursday morning after being shot multiple times on the 1300 block of West Girard Avenue late Wednesday night. A man was critically injured in a stabbing on West York Street, while a 19-year-old arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound in a separate incident. Philadelphia police are investigating three separate overnight shootings and a stabbing across the city that left a 36-year-old man dead, another man in critical condition and a 19-year-old hospitalized.

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According to the Philadelphia Police Department, all three victims were treated at Temple University Hospital between late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. No arrests have been announced in any of the cases. Fatal shooting on West Girard Avenue : Around 11:39 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the 1300 block of West Girard Avenue and found a 36-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his body and head.