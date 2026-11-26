A man is dead after a two-car collision between Yelm and Eatonville in Pierce County on Wednesday evening, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Good Samaritan HospitalWSP said a driver in a Jeep SUV slammed into a Chevrolet pickup truck with four people around 5:30 p.m., killing one of the passengers.

Troopers said a 52-year-old woman driving alone on Allen Road failed to yield while entering the intersection with State Route 702 and struck the pickup. The driver in the SUV was given a citation and taken to Good Samaritan Hospital. Both vehicles were totaled, WSP said. Troopers do not believe drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash.

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A tornado warning was issued for parts of the Eastside on Tuesday morning, covering Issaquah, Snoqualmie and North Bend until 12:15 p.m. PST. A Thanksgiving storm is closing in on Western Washington, bringing heavy rain, potentially damaging wind gusts, and the threat of coastal flooding. Coastal flooding remains a concern amid king tides in Western Washington as Grays Harbor County families are monitoring the high surf and beach erosion and reinforcing retaining walls.