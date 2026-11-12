1 arrested in Ogden after teenage boy shot, critically wounded

A teen boy was hospitalized after being shot in the chest in Ogden Tuesday afternoon. Police have one person in custody.

Police lights are pictured. A teen boy was hospitalized after being shot in the chest in Ogden Tuesday afternoon. Police have one person in custody.

OGDEN — A teenage boy was hospitalized after being shot in the chest in Ogden Wednesday afternoon. Police have one person in custody. The incident took place near 22nd Street and Van Buren Avenue at around 3:50 p.m., according to Ogden police. As officers responded to the scene, they found a 16-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his chest.

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Police said the teen was conscious and able to communicate with officers as they arranged medical assistance for him. Officers arrested one person at the scene, police said, and the shooting appears to be an isolated incident. At this time, the investigation remains ongoing as Ogden police detectives work to determine the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

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"Our thoughts are with the victim and his family during this difficult time," police said in a statement. "We also want to express our appreciation to the responding medical personnel and hospital staff for their prompt response and the care they are providing to the victim. "Man wanted in Sandy carjacking investigation arrested in Saratoga Springs