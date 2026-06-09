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1 arrested, another in life-threatening condition after Montgomery chase ends with crash

Montgomery News

1 arrested, another in life-threatening condition after Montgomery chase ends with crash
Police ChaseAlabamaWsfa
📆6/9/2026 8:51 AM
📰wsfa12news
44 sec. here / 8 min. at publisher
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One person is in custody and another is fighting for their life after a police chase Monday afternoon that ended with a crash, Montgomery police are confirming.

) - One person is in custody and another is fighting for their life after a police chase Monday afternoon that ended with a crash, Montgomery police are confirming.

Details are limited, but investigators say an MPD Strategic Response Team attempted to make a traffic stop in the area of Gaston Avenue near Upchurch Circle. The driver of a white Lexus sedan refused to stop, and there was a brief police pursuit that ended with a crash in the area of South Court Street and Ogden Avenue. Asked if MPD used a PIT maneuver to disable the vehicle, a department spokesperson said the driver wrecked on his own.

MPD says the uninjured driver ran from the scene but was quickly taken into custody. The suspect’s name hasn’t been released. Charges are pending. A passenger in the vehicle, who is also unidentified was taken to an area hospital in life-threatening condition.

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