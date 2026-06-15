1 arrested after Montgomery double shooting

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was killed and another was critically injured in an overnight shooting in Montgomery, according to police.

) - A homicide investigation is underway after a man was killed and another was critically injured in a shooting in Montgomery last Wednesday, according to police.

At the scene, police found a man, now identified as 40-year-old Eldrick McNeal, of Montgomery, dead from a gunshot wound. Another man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, a police spokeswoman confirmed Thursday morning. According to MPD, the victim who was hospitalized told them that three men, nicknamed “Pickle” “Trap” and “Black” showed up at the home and shot him and McNeal.

Police identified all three suspects through their Facebook pages and arrested “Trap”, who they’ve identified as 38-year-old Travis Delbridge James. James was booked into the Montgomery County Jail on Sunday. Police ask anyone with any information to contact CrimeStoppers at 334-215-7867 or MPD at 334-625-2831. Woman charged with shooting expectant mother in DothanCarver alum Jeremy Johnson wins third LFA title, says it ‘meant everything’ after family lossPrattville police asking for help locating organized retail theft suspect





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WFSA Alabama Montgomery Homicide Shooting Violent Crime Gun Crime Gun Violence Eldrick Mcneal Fatal Shooting Double Shooting Texas Street 3400 Block Of Texas Street MPD Montgomery Police Department Crimestoppers 215-STOP Crimestoppers 215-STOP

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