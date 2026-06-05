$1.77 trillion! SpaceX is about to become the 7th-most valuable American company

SpaceX will sell its shares for $135 apiece during its IPO, yielding a valuation of $1.77 trillion.

Contact me with news and offers from other Future brandsSpaceX's initial public offering will launch the company into rarefied financial air. SpaceX aims to sell 555.6 million shares during the IPO, raising a total of $75 billion, CNBC reported.

That would smash theartificial intelligence . SpaceX recently acquired xAI, the startup that Musk founded in 2023. xAI owns X , built the generative AI chatbot Grok and operates Colossus, a supercomputer cluster in Tennessee.is the biggest and most powerful rocket ever built, and it's designed to be fully and rapidly reusable — a combination that will be revolutionary, according to Musk.

But the vehicle remains in the development phase; it flew its 12th-ever test flight The company's ambitions are obviously quite lofty — but SpaceX is dreaming even bigger than you probably think. According to paperwork that SpaceX filed ahead of its IPO, it's eyeing a"total addressable market" over the long haul of $28.5 trillion.

For perspective: In 2025, the gross domestic product of the United States — the total value of all goods and services generated within the nation's borders — was The vast majority of SpaceX's envisioned TAM — nearly $23 trillion — is in the area of"enterprise AI applications," according to athe company released as part of its IPO package. The company thinks that target is attainable because of its launch dominance, among other factors.

"Why do we think we're going to win? I think it starts first and foremost with our global leadership position in orbital launch services," Bret Johnsen, SpaceX's longtime chief financial officer, says in the video.

"We have an unrivaled satellite and connectivity platform that really leverages vertical integration from design, manufacturing, deployment and operations, and now really truth-seeking AI models enhanced by real-time data from our X platform," he added. "That extreme vertical integration really enables high-velocity and superior cost efficiency at scale. And, really, the business models are incredibly difficult to replicate, because of the fact that, at the core, you first have to have that global leadership position in orbital launch.

"and joined the team in 2010. He primarily covers human and robotic spaceflight, military space, and exoplanets, but has been known to dabble in the space art beat. His book about the search for alien life,"Out There," was published on Nov. 13, 2018. Before becoming a science writer, Michael worked as a herpetologist and wildlife biologist.

He has a Ph. D. in evolutionary biology from the University of Sydney, Australia, a bachelor's degree from the University of Arizona, and a graduate certificate in science writing from the University of California, Santa Cruz. To find out what his latest project is, you can follow Michael on Twitter.





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