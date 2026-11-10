1,600-year-old burial reveals Nazca infant had rare, fatal birth defect that left her with one central eye

A DNA analysis has confirmed that a Nazca infant who lived in southern Peru 1,600 years ago had a rare congenital condition called trisomy 13.

Unlock instant access to exclusive member features. Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsorsArchaeologists in Peru have discovered the skeleton of an infant with a rare birth defect that left only one central eye socket in the child's skull.

DNA analysis of the remains confirmed a chromosomal abnormality caused the deadly condition in the infant over 1,600 years ago, according to a new study. , an anthropologist at the University of California, Santa Cruz, told Live Science in an email. But"the burial of this infant suggests that the Nasca treated this individual in death like most other infants.

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" The skeleton of this female infant was discovered alongside a second one inside a ceramic urn at the archaeological site of Jauranga in Peru's Palpa Valley, where numerous geoglyphs known as thehave been found. Archaeologists uncovered several dozen other burials dated to the Middle Nazca period at the site, but one of the co-buried infants had an extremely rare condition, researchers wrote in a study published Monday in the journalThe infant had a very small skull and a single eye socket in the middle of her face, along with other developmental issues of the cranial bones.

These traits match modern clinical descriptions of cyclopia, a lethal condition that occurs when the front part of a fetus's brain fails to divide into left and right hemispheres. This condition can also cause alterations in the nasal structures, resulting in a missing nose or a tube-like nose above the single eye.

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"The cause of the malformation was present at fertilization, but manifestation occurs around the fourth to fifth week in utero , when the frontal lobe of the brain has to divide," study first author, occurring in about 1 out of every 100,000 births. To learn more about the infant's short life, the researchers sequenced her genome.

. A Nasca-period perinatal burial reveals cyclopia associated with trisomy 13 in southern Peru. Kristina Killgrove is a staff writer at Live Science with a focus on archaeology and paleoanthropology news.

Her articles have also appeared in venues such as Forbes, Smithsonian, and Mental Floss. Kristina holds a Ph. D. in biological anthropology and an M.A. in classical archaeology from the University of North Carolina, as well as a B.A. in Latin from the University of Virginia, and she was formerly a university professor and researcher. She has received awards from the Society for American Archaeology and the American Anthropological Association for her science writing.