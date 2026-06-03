'$1.6 Billion in Longs': XRP Validator Reacts as Crypto Selloff Leaves Bulls Bleeding

$1.6 billion in longs crushed as crypto selloff deepens.

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Crypto traders who had expected the market to catch up with the global stock rally were left disappointed as a major price drop caused the largestHyperliquid ATH Run Needs Short Pause, Ethereum Receives Massive Upside Room, Toncoin Golden Cross Might Not Help: Crypto Market Review The crypto market fell early Wednesday even as global stock indexes hit fresh records. Major cryptocurrencies, especially in the top 10, nursed losses between 2% and 6%.

The drop marked the largest single-day wipeout since February 5, with $1.8 billion liquidated and a near-pure flush of long bets, with longs taking $1.6 billion of the total and shorts only $200 million, per CoinGlass data.marked its anniversary on June 2, as 14 years ago, Arthur Britto committed the code that created the 100 billion XRP . :"14 years ago, we got together with an idea to build a better way to move value.

What happened next was something none of us could have built alone.

" Other dates are also historic for XRP: 15 years ago on October 14, Jed McCaleb made the first code contribution to what is now known as the XRP Ledger. In there, he used a variable called"Faith" with the comment. Vet highlighted this milestone, adding that"a leap of faith is all it needs.

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