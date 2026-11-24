Over 1,400 migrants from West Africa have reached El Hierro and Tenerife in a single day. This surge strains local resources and intensifies political debate in Spain ahead of the general election.

More than 1,400 undocumented migrants have arrived in the Spanish Canary Islands within a 24-hour period, overwhelming the small island of El Hierro and the larger island of Tenerife. The mass landing occurred on November 23, with officials confirming that 604 additional individuals, including 48 minors, disembarked early in the morning. This latest influx brings the total number of arrivals since the previous morning to 1,419 people transported on nine separate wooden vessels, locally known as cayucos.

Mass Arrivals on El Hierro and Tenerife

The island of El Hierro, which has a population of just 12,000 residents, has become the primary entry point for this wave of migration. Seven of the migrant boats landed at the port of La Restinga on the southwestern tip of El Hierro. The remaining two vessels were escorted to the port of Los Cristianos in southern Tenerife. Authorities reported that the total number of children among all arrivals stands at 96. Residents of these islands fear that the volume of boats from West Africa will continue to increase throughout the day, adding to the pressure on already strained infrastructure and emergency services.

Also read Spain Declares Migration Emergency in Canary Islands as Thousands Arrive

Migrant Origins and Voyage Details

Migrants arrived on these vessels from multiple countries in West Africa, with departures occurring up to six days prior to landing. The first boat reached La Restinga just before 1:00 AM yesterday with 64 migrants, including four women and two children. Those aboard stated they had departed from Saint-Louis in northern Senegal six days earlier. A second boat, carrying 88 people including eight women, left from the Senegalese capital of Dakar and arrived around 8:00 AM local time. Within an hour of that arrival, two more boats docked with a combined total of 281 migrants who had started their journeys in Gambia. Later in the afternoon, two additional vessels arrived, one of which carried two pregnant women.

Overcrowding and Emergency Response

The sudden spike in arrivals has created severe logistical challenges for local authorities and humanitarian organizations. Coastguards accompanied 180 migrants to Los Cristianos in Tenerife, while 635 people disembarked in La Restinga on El Hierro. Although migrants in La Restinga were initially taken to a nearby holding center, the facility is now overcrowded. As a result, many will be transported by ferry to Tenerife or flown directly to the Spanish mainland in the coming days. Unaccompanied minors have been separated and transferred to specialized care centers designed for children. This surge marks a significant shift for El Hierro, which has received more migrants this month than it did for the entire year of 2023.

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Political Pressure and Election Debate

The migration crisis has become a central issue in the ongoing Spanish general election campaign, with voting scheduled for this Sunday. Fernando Clavijo, the President of the Canary Islands, has traveled to Madrid for a third inter-ministerial meeting to demand greater support from the Spanish government. He argues that the current scale of arrivals requires immediate national intervention. The situation has also been weaponized in political rhetoric, with Vox leader Santiago Abascal describing the events in the Canary Islands as an 'invasion' during a speech in Tenerife. The outcome of the election, which determines whether Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez remains in power or if a coalition led by the Right-wing Popular Party and Vox takes office, may heavily influence future migration policy.

Broader Context of Spanish Migration Challenges

The strain on the Canary Islands is part of a wider pattern of irregular migration affecting Spain. Another major flashpoint is the North African enclave of Ceuta, where thousands of undocumented migrants recently crossed onto EU soil by swimming or walking. Spanish police have revised their estimates of unauthorized entries into Ceuta this summer, concluding that between 100,000 and 125,000 individuals entered, a significant increase from the initial figure of 72,500. While most were quickly returned, approximately 12,000 people are believed to remain in the region. These events highlight the complex and escalating nature of migration pressures facing the European Union's external borders.