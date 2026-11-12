$1,000 reward offered for information in fatal drive-by shooting of Santino Delgado in Logan Square

Santino Delgado, 21, was killed in a drive-by shooting on Tuesday, Nov. 3, in the 3400 block of West Diversey Avenue in Logan Square.

Cook County Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information after a man was shot and killed in front of his father on the city's Northwest Side last week.

Santino Delgado, 21, was killed in a drive-by shooting on Tuesday, Nov. 3, in the 3400 block of West Diversey Avenue in Logan Square. Delgado was coming home from work with his dad when a white sports-utility vehicle pulled up next to him and someone from inside opened fire, hitting him. He later died from his injuries. The $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons involved.

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Crime Stoppers is reminding the public not to approach or try to apprehend suspected individuals, as they should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is urged to contact Cook County Crime Stoppers at 1-8000-535-STOP or submit a tip online atMan charged in 2025 West Side crash that left 1 passenger dead, 2 others hurtDaughters of man killed in Elk Grove bar shooting sue nightclub, city and state