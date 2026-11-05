007 First Light Free Starter Pack Launches on PC and Xbox

IO Interactive releases a free starter pack for 007 First Light on PC and Xbox. PlayStation 5 users get access in November 2026 with progress carryover.

IO Interactive has officially launched the 007 First Light Free Starter Pack across multiple gaming platforms, providing a new entry point for prospective players to experience the upcoming spy thriller. This free download allows users who have not yet purchased the full title to sample the opening mission, effectively serving as an interactive prologue to the main narrative. The release marks a significant marketing move by the developer to showcase the game's origins before the full commercial launch later this year.

Free Starter Pack Details and Gameplay Scope

The Free Starter Pack grants immediate access to the opening mission titled Against All Odds, which serves as a playable prologue for the game. This specific chapter is set in Iceland and focuses on the early life of a young James Bond before he achieves his iconic status as a licensed agent. Players experience the protagonist as a rookie spy, witnessing the formative events that lead to his eventual recruitment into the service. The game features a new version of James Bond's origin story, reimagining the classic character's backstory for a modern audience through this interactive format.

Also read IO Interactive Releases Free James Bond First Light Trial for PS Plus Premium

Users can download the Starter Pack without any prior purchase commitment, removing the financial barrier to entry for interested gamers. This free trial is currently available to download on PC via Steam and on Xbox Series X|S consoles. The decision to offer this substantial portion of the game for free highlights IO Interactive's confidence in the quality of the gameplay mechanics and narrative hooks presented in these early stages. The pack is designed to immerse players in the espionage atmosphere without requiring a full upfront investment in the title.

PlayStation 5 Release and Exclusive Access Options

The free trial expansion is scheduled to reach the PlayStation ecosystem starting on November 10, 2026, when the Starter Pack will become available on PlayStation 5. This delayed release compared to PC and Xbox suggests a staggered rollout strategy to maximize engagement across different platform communities over several weeks. Additionally, subscribers to PlayStation Plus Premium gain exclusive access to an intensive one-hour timed trial of the complete game experience. This premium benefit offers a more extensive preview than the standard free starter pack, allowing dedicated fans to spend more time exploring the Iceland setting and Bond's early missions.

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One of the most compelling features of the 007 First Light Free Starter Pack is the cross-progression capability. Any progress made by players during the free trial will carry over directly into the full game upon purchase. This ensures that players who invest time in the initial mission do not lose their earned experience or narrative connection if they decide to buy the complete title. This mechanic encourages users to engage deeply with the free content, knowing their efforts contribute to their long-term progression in the game.

Limited-Time Discounts Across All Platforms

Alongside the free trial launch, IO Interactive has announced significant price reductions for players who wish to purchase the full story immediately. PC owners can save 40 percent while purchasing the game on Steam between November 5 and November 9, 2026. This specific five-day window provides a short opportunity for early adopters on the PC platform to secure the title at a reduced rate. The discount period for Xbox Series X|S players extends slightly longer, running from November 5 to November 15, 2026, offering an additional ten days to take advantage of the savings.

PlayStation 5 owners will benefit from the most substantial discount, with a 50 percent reduction available between November 5 and November 30, 2026. This extended month-long promotion on Sony's platform reflects the anticipated influx of new players once the Starter Pack becomes available later in the month. The 007 First Light is now available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, with broader accessibility to come in the future. The game will also arrive on the Nintendo Switch 2 next year on March 18, 2027, expanding its reach to handheld gamers and ensuring the title has a multi-year commercial presence across the industry's major platforms.