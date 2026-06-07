007 First Light: A Treasure Trove of Easter Eggs and References

A detailed look at the numerous Easter eggs and references in the game 007 First Light, from celebrity cameos to iconic gadgets and nods to Bond's history.

007 First Light , the latest video game installment in the iconic spy franchise , is a veritable goldmine of Easter eggs and references that will delight long-time fans.

From the moment you start playing, you are immersed in a world filled with subtle nods to James Bond's cinematic history, ranging from environmental details to dialogue and even celebrity cameos. The game does not just rely on its excellent gameplay to carry the experience; it layers in numerous hidden gems that reward attentive players.

For instance, early in the tutorial mission, you might notice the DJs on stage are actually Chase & Status, a well-known electronic music duo, and right next to them, YouTuber Jacksepticeye works the coat check. Later on, you can spot streamer Shroud congratulating you after an arena fight. These are not just random NPCs but deliberate inclusions that add a layer of modern pop culture into the Bond universe.

Moving deeper into the game, Q's Lab is a hotspot for references. Beyond the obvious interactive gadgets, you can find an inflatable ski suit from The World Is Not Enough and dagger shoes from From Russia with Love. Two scientists at the back discuss iconic gadgets like inflatable crocodile costumes and death-trap jetpacks.

Even the environment itself tells a story: Bond's apartment houses an ornithology book from Die Another Day and a hangman puzzle that spells out Poisoned Tipped Umbrella, a nod to the real-life assassination of Georgi Markov. The game also includes real-world spy gadgets, such as the CIA's attempts to kill Fidel Castro with exploding cigars and conch shells. These references blend fiction and reality seamlessly, making the world feel authentic.

First Light also pays homage to other franchises and Bond's own history. In the mission The Past Never Dies, a parked car with mismatched paint is unmistakably Jimmy McGill's Suzuki Esteem from Better Call Saul. Bond himself uses aliases from previous films: he introduces himself as Mr. Beech from Casino Royale and later as St. John Smythe from A View to a Kill. Even the Aston Martin he drives in Malta is the same battered DBS from Casino Royale.

These details are cleverly woven into the narrative, ensuring that every glance around reveals something new. The game is a celebration of Bond's legacy, offering both fresh gameplay and a nostalgic trip for fans





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James Bond 007 First Light Easter Eggs Video Game References Spy Franchise

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