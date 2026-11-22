05 — Marvel's next chapter

Between theatres and television

Marvel has attempted to forge a TV empire alongside its theatrical dominance, though that era has officially come to an end as the MCU moves forward. VisionQuest was the relationship between Vision and Tommy Maximoff, his reincarnated son. Vision's connection to Tommy was instrumental in the former regaining his human emotions.

Avengers: Doomsday could explore Doom's lack of a child leading to his villainy. Moreover, the Vision family is key to the multiverse, especially with Wanda Maximoff being revived by Doom. Although VisionQuest is a standalone story, it sets the stage for Avengers: Doomsday.

Marvel Comics fans will appreciate how the show ties into the broader franchise. The showrunners and directors have crafted a self-contained story with significant implications for future events. More than any other Marvel series, VisionQuest put effort into exploring the soul of each and every character.

The script rigorously questions what defines a soul.

By making them confront what it meant to be a caring being, human or not, the show elevated the genre. Across eight episodes, VisionQuest's excellent writing delivered a true masterclass. The entire quest was about Vision figuring out who he was, what that meant, and how to feel the emotions he once did.