05 — Both sides

South Florida celebrated a hard-fought victory that showcased their offensive resilience. Jordan Travis and the Bulls converted key third downs and capitalized on Tulane's mistakes. The win improves USF's record and sets up their postseason journey.

Tulane fans will focus on the positives, including strong defensive performances and individual achievements. The team's ability to compete with a quality opponent like South Florida provides hope for the future. Head Coach Will Hall and his staff will use this experience to guide the program forward.

The delay in bowl announcements leaves Tulane players and coaches in limbo until early December. This period allows for reflection on the season's highs and lows. The team will regroup and prepare for the next chapter in their football journey.

South Florida's victory highlights their competitiveness in the American Athletic Conference. The Bulls demonstrated clutch plays and disciplined execution when it mattered most. Their success sets a high standard for the conference in upcoming seasons.