01 — The return

Netflix has officially confirmed that its hit workplace comedy Minimum Wage will return for a new batch of episodes in spring 2027. The streaming giant plans to release 14 additional short-form episodes, continuing the rapid-fire storytelling style that captivated audiences since its initial debut last October. This strategic renewal follows the show's impressive early performance, which quickly placed it within the platform's global Top 10 rankings.

The upcoming installments will feature a runtime ranging from 12 to 20 minutes per episode, maintaining the condensed structure that defines the series. Creators Jeremy Garelick and Will Phelps, who developed the show through their production company American High, designed this format to eliminate narrative fat and deliver dense concentrations of humor. The shorter runtime aligns with modern viewing habits that favor quick, engaging content over traditional hour-long broadcasts.